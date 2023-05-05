President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived in the United Kingdom, where he will join other world leaders for King Charles III’s coronation this Saturday.

He was met at the London Stansted Airport by Zim’s Ambassador to the UK, Colonel Ret Christian Katsande and other government officials.

Recently, British parliamentarians called on the country’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government to withdraw an invitation to President Mnangagwa to attend the coronation of King Charles III, citing alleged human rights violations in the Southern African country.

President Mnangagwa last week said he was “excited” to receive an invite to attend the royal event on May 6.

He becomes the first Zimbabwean leader to visit London in over two decades after the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Harare.

The sanctions were imposed over alleged human rights violations and electoral fraud during the rule of the late Robert Mugabe.

Zwnews