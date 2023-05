The government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reviewed fuel pump prices for the month of May.

The new adjustments have seen diesel going down 3c to US$1.61/litre from April, but petrol is unchanged.

Diesel was US$1.67 in March and US$1.70 in February, fuel prices started the year at US$1.65 for diesel and US$1.50 for petrol.

Zwnews