The notorious South African doctor and her fugitive fiancé, who staged his own death to evade capture, were traced to Bulawayo before fleeing to Tanzania where they were apprehended last week.

Shockingly, it has been revealed that Dr. Magudumana(R) was acquainted with Dr. Mmereka Patience Martha Ntshani(L), the alias she used when she was caught with her boyfriend, Bester, a convicted rapist and murderer. Dr. Ntshani, also known as “Dr. Pashy,” is an anesthetist based in Pretoria.

Dr. Magudumana was using the name Martha Patience Mmerika Ntshani at the time of her arrest, which, interestingly, belongs to a real doctor.

Bester was found with multiple fake identities, including one that identified him as an American citizen named Tommy William Kelly, according to sources.

The couple was arrested in Tanzania with several passports containing various identities in their possession. Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed these details during a press briefing in Pretoria.

The couple had traveled from Johannesburg to Bulawayo, then to Zambia and finally to Dar es Salaam and Arusha in Tanzania before being apprehended. While it is evident from social media posts and news articles that Dr. Nandipha and Dr. Pashy had met before, the nature and extent of their relationship remain unclear.

In fact, Dr. Ntshani, who founded the Dr. Pashy Foundation, had hosted an event in October 2020 that brought together Dr. Magudumana, herself, and film producer and actress Terry Pheto to raise funds for disadvantaged children’s education.

Terry Pheto is currently under investigation for alleged misappropriation of funds related to the National Lottery Commission grant.

Pheto’s home in Bryanston was recently frozen by the Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Special Investigating Unit following a court order.

Dr. Ntshani stated that the primary objective of her foundation is to raise funds for tertiary education and provide financial assistance to underprivileged students who lack access to scholarships.