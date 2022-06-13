ZANU PF has reportedly highjacked slain Citizens Coalition for Change CCC activist More Blessing Ali’s funeral, and the family says it is approaching the courts over the matter.

Ali’s family lawyer Job Sikhala says

“ZANU-PF attacked everyone at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral last night and highjacked the funeral.

“We are going to Court on an urgent basis now to interdict their MP, Cllr and Simba Chisango who are leading the funeral highjackers.”

Earlier on, Sikhala posted:

“This is the ZANU PF thug masquerading as the authority of the area banning people from mourning Moreblessing Ali at her residence. He has come in a company of drunken thugs and attacked mourners at the funeral.”

It is reported that the ruling party ZANU PF local leadership claim that Ali was their member.

Those on the ground say a police truck has been deployed.

