The Zimbabwean men’s senior cricket team continues performing dismally as Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi steered Afghanistan to a 21-run win over the Chevrons yesterday to claim a winning 2-0 lead in their T20 International series in Harare.

The final match is set for tomorrow.

Over the weekend, Zimbabwe as usual in this series performed poorly.

On Saturday, an amazing three-wicket over by Ryan Burl for Zimbabwe almost turned the first Twenty20 International (T20I) match on its head after Afghanistan had dominated the game up to that point at Harare Sports Club.

He had excellent support from Sikandar Raza as the two spinners bowled so well that the tourists found themselves needing 54 runs to win off the last four overs.

Unfortunately, the other bowlers lost their grip, and Afghanistan broke free again to seize a six-wicket victory with four balls to spare.