Charity Mtwazi has become the first female CEO for Deloitte Zimbabwe, after Deloitte Africa announced her as Managing Partner effective June 1.

Mtwazi joined the firm in 2002 and has been a Partner since 2017.

She was the Head of Audit & Assurance Zimbabwe and the accredited Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe training officer for the firm.

Charity had a broad range of experience across various industries as well as across local and multi-national clients.

Outside of external audit, she has experience in financial reporting (IFRS/IAS/GAAP) and technical accounting research.

She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe (ICAZ) and sits on its Education and Women Chartered Accountants Network (WeCAN) committees.

She is also a registered member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

