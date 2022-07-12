The woman, accused of stealing US$70 000 and jewellery worth US$10 000 from her husband’s employer and four police detectives, who later allegedly stole the money after recovering it while investigating the case yesterday separately appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Viola Mutumbu (25),of Belvedere, Harare appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda charged with unlawful entry into premises in aggravating circumstances.

She was not asked to plead to the charges.

It is the State’s case that on July 2 at around 6 30pm, Sheekhar Ashokrap Sankpal left his place of residence in the company of Mutumbu’’s husband, Prince Fainoza.

Fainoza is employed as general worker and driver by Sankpal.

The court heard during their absence, Mutumbu went into the house where she forcibly opened doors using a metal bar.

She allegedly ransacked the house and stole a portable metal safe containing cash US$70 000 and jewellery worth US$10 000.

Mutumbu then went to hide it outside.

On the following day at around midnight Sankpal and Fainoza returned home and discovered that the safe was missing.

A report was made at ZRP Milton Park.

In order to conceal the theft, Mutumbu phoned her brother-in-law, Chriswell Fainoza, to visit her at their place of residence.

The court heard that Mutumbu gave Chriswell Fainoza the safe for him to hide the money.

On July 8, Detectives from CID Highlands, Edward Mateta, Tinashe Matongo, Princes Mavis Matikiti, Costa Davison arrested Mutumbu for questioning in connection with the missing safe.

Mutumbu allegedly revealed that she had given Chriswell the safe safekeeping.

It is alleged that Mateta, Matongo, Matikiti and Davison then unlawfully released Mutumbu from their custody before they allegedly went on to break the safe and stole US$70 000 and jewellery.

The court heard that the quartet shared the money amongst themselves and gave Chriswell Fainoza US$4 000 as his share.

Upon hearing of the transaction, Prince Fainoza then reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the quartet.

They were then taken to court charged with criminal abuse of office as public officers.

They were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje, who remanded them in custody to today for bail ruling.

The State led by Mr Ngonidzashe Kaseke denied the granting of bail to the quartet saying they were likely abscond.

Mr Kaseke told the court that there was overwhelming evidence, as the detectives were seen breaking the safe.

He also told the court that Christwell Fainoza will testify that he saw the four breaking the safe.

Through their lawyer, the quartet denied stealing the money while applying for bail.

They told the court that the charges were drummed up by another police officer only identified as Chidyamudungwe, whom they accused of trying to protect his relative Mutumbu in the matter.

Mateta, Matongo, Matikiti and Davison claims that the money could have been stolen by Mutumbu or could have been lost through a robbery.

They will return to court today for bail ruling.

