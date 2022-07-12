Image: Masvingo Mirror

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Beitridge Urban officers were recently left speechless after they found a swarm of bees on Superintendent Ndebele’s government vehicle.

Apparently, reports are that there are fights over cars as police fleet is critically depleted.

Meanwhile, police departments have been rocked with shortage of vehicles to extent that at times cops could fail to attend to crime scenes.

In some cases complainants would chip in with transport to crime scenes.

Some time last year, Parliament was told how a serious shortage of patrol vehicles is crippling the operations of ZRP, which had a deficit of close to 450 cars.

This comes as most police stations across the country do not have a single car for officers to carry out patrols or attend to road accidents and crime scenes.

The matter was raised by Zanu PF MP for Nkayi South, Stars Mathe, who sought answers from Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe regarding the lack of vehicles crippling the force.

In his response, Kazembe said so far 58 cars have been acquired against a requirement of 500 to adequately equip the police.

Zwnews