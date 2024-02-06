Tyla Laura Seethal Clears the Air on Relationship Rumors Amid Boyfriend Speculations

Tyla Seethal: From Mining Engineering to Musical Stardom

Tyla Seethal, the acclaimed singer renowned for her chart-topping track “Water,” has finally addressed the swirling rumors surrounding her romantic life.

Fresh off her monumental win at the Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance, Tyla continues to bask in the glory of her global success. Her amapiano hit has captivated audiences worldwide, shattering records and garnering immense popularity.

Competing against esteemed artists like ASAKE & Olamide, Burna Boy, Davido featuring Musa Keys, and Ayra Starr, Tyla emerged triumphant in the newly introduced category at the 2024 Grammys. Her victory in the Best African Music Performance category solidifies her status as a rising star in the music industry, alongside two other recently established Grammy categories: Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Addressing Speculation and Online Matchmaking: Tyla Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status

During an exclusive interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Tyla Seethal seized the opportunity to discuss her exhilarating Grammy win and put an end to the ongoing speculation surrounding her love life. Speaking with CEO Jason Lee, she unequivocally stated that she is currently unattached and debunked various swirling dating rumors.

When questioned about the persistent attempts by the internet to link her romantically with others, Tyla playfully responded, “I’m very single. Yoh guys! Guys, anyone I’m seen with I am dating that person,” before humorously adding, “I don’t know why but I’m very single.”

Contrary Claims Despite Firm Denial

Despite Tyla’s candid statement, podcast host MacG previously asserted that she was romantically involved with Sho Majozi’s former boyfriend, a videographer. Last October, MacG even insinuated that the millions of streams accumulated by Tyla’s song were not genuine but artificially generated.

According to MacG, Tyla’s alleged partner is an international creative, and his team is strategically positioning her for success.

Tyla Laura Seethal, born in Johannesburg, South Africa, was immersed in a diverse musical environment from a young age. Raised on a blend of Afrobeats, amapiano, house Kwaito, R&B, and pop, she found inspiration in both local and international artists like Michael Jackson, Rihanna, and Aaliyah.

Despite initially studying mining engineering in school, music remained her true passion. She began her journey by sharing singing videos on social media, eventually transitioning into full-time music production. While her parents initially had reservations, they eventually supported her decision to pursue music professionally.

With over 6 million TikTok followers and a growing fan base, Tyla recognizes the influence of social media and strives to use her platform responsibly. Despite the attention, she remains grounded, enjoying moments of relaxation with her family and reflecting on her rapid rise to fame.

The success of her hit single “Water” led to an unexpected journey into music video production, a decision that brought her closer to her dreams despite initial nerves. Despite the pressures of fame, Tyla remains true to herself, finding solace in simple pleasures and cherished moments with loved ones.