Two individuals, including a former G4S employee connected to the escape of Thabo Bester from Mangaung Correctional Centre, have been arrested by Free State police.

Dr. Nandipha Magudumana’s 65-year-old father has also allegedly been arrested in the Eastern Cape and Port Edward.

The suspects are expected to appear in Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on April 11th.

According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a spokesperson for the police, the arrested individuals are believed to be the masterminds behind aiding and abetting Bester’s escape from custody.

A delegation led by Deputy Police National Commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili has arrived in Arusha, Tanzania to work with local authorities on legal processes to bring Bester and his accomplices to justice in South Africa.

Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has welcomed the arrests and noted that further arrests may be possible.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s Father Charged

Matsoara is a former prison warden at Mangaung Correctional Centre. The two were arrested for helping and abetting Facebook rapist Thabo Bester to escape the prison facility. Sekeleni is also charged with murder, according to Newzroom Afrika.

Sekeleni and Matsoara appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. Dr Nandipha’s father walked into the courtroom and was seemingly unprepared for the army of journalists and reporters in the gallery.

The journalists immediately started clicking away their cameras while others took videos, and Sekeleni, clad in grey trousers and tucking in his blue sweater, quickly covered his face with another jacket he was holding. Social media users got suspicious over a blue cross bag the 65-year-old took to court.

65-Year-Old To Remain Jailed

News24 reporter Alex Sweet Patrick revealed that Dr Nandipha’s father would remain in custody after the case was postponed:

“The case against Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni (left), and a former G4S employee, Senohe Matsoara, has been remanded until 17 April. Both men will remain in custody until then. They are accused of aiding and abetting #ThaboBester escape.”

Sekeleni and Matsoara were not asked to plead.

Yesterday, police confirmed the arrest of Matsoara, 39, who is a former G4S employee and Sekeleni, accused of masterminding the 2022 prison escape of Thabo Bester.