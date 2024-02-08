Mnangagwa leaves for Botswana

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mmnangagwa has this afternoon left for Botswana to attend the fourth session of the Zimbabwe- Botswana Bi-National Commission.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will be the Acting President.

The Fourth Session of the Commission kicked off today and reflects the two countries’ commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit, a senior Government official has said.

In her remarks, while officially opening the senior officials meeting of the BNC, Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Rofina Chikava said:

“Our consistency in convening these sessions of the BNC is a clear attestation to the seriousness with which the commission approaches its commitments.

“Our meeting here is, therefore, not only about appraising ourselves on the progress made in the implementation of the courses of action that were jointly made in the past successive sessions of our BNC.

“It is also about to further expand and develop this network as we holistically work towards the enhancement of public service delivery in our two countries.”

The BNC is a formal body established between two countries to facilitate and advance cooperation and collaboration on various issues of mutual interest.

Zwnews