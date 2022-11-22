MDC-ALLIANCE leader Douglas Mwonzora appears to have outfoxed his rivals ahead of the party congress as he emerged the sole candidate for the presidency when the opposition party’s national council met in Harare at the weekend and endorsed him without going to congress.

The opposition MDC National Council has unanimously nominated Douglas Mwonzora as the sole presidential candidate at the party’s 5th Ordinary Congress set for December this year.

In a statement released on Monday, 21 November, MDC national spokesperson Witness Dube said Mwonzora is now the party’s duly elected presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Reads the statement:

The MDC National Council meeting held on the 20th of November 2022 at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House unanimously nominated Honorable Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora to be the sole Presidential candidate at our 5th Ordinary Congress.

By this unanimous nomination, President Mwonzora is now our duly elected Presidential candidate for the 2023 Harmonised elections.

Mwonzora’s nomination has irked some presidential hopefuls – among them Norest Marara and party chairman Morgen Komichi – who were eyeing the presidency.

Top party leaders who refused to speak on record told NewsDay that the national council meeting was held under heavy security from party security personnel loyal to Mwonzora.