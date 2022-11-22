The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona has made changes at the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) and the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) senior management level in a move to curb corruption.

Mhona recently pointed out that his ministry will not tolerate corruption in all parastatals under its jurisdiction.

He made the sentiments addressing delegates at the ministry’s strategic planning workshop in Bulawayo Thursday.

He said: “We have transferred all officials at VID following allegations of corruption. I and the permanent secretary had a mammoth task at CVR where some senior officials were resisting promotion.

“You had people with masters declining to be promoted. Why? No one has a goblin at work.

Meanwhile, the VID has over the years been topping the corruption log table.

Corruption at VID demands all Zimbabweans putting heads together, analysts noted.

This came out at a transport stakeholders meeting organized by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) in Harare recently to deliberate on measures to plug the rot that has characterized the issuance of driver’s licenses.

TSCZ brought together various stakeholders among them the police, operators of driving schools, instructors, and officials from the VID to deliberate on efforts to reduce traffic road accidents owing to human error.

Zwnews