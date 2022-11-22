Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube, and Jobst von Kirchmann, Ambassador of the European Union singed two financial agreements under the Zimbabwe-EU Cooperation.

Zimbabwe and EU financing agreements were focusing mainly on improving health outcomes for the population of Zimbabwe as well as support to the electoral process.

The agreement saw the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) getting US$5.9 to run the much anticipated polls set for 2023.

Apparently, over the years Zimbabwe has had elections whose outcomes have been contested.

About US$40m was for Health Resilience Fund which will be administered by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in association with the United Nations Children’s Education Fund.

Zwnews