Controversial musician Holy Ten has warned Zimdancehall artist Winky D against sneaking on him to manipulate his influence.

Speaking to Star FM radio presenter, DJ Ollah 7, last night, Holy Ten said Winky D should have told him his whole plan and the agenda he sought to set their collaboration.

”If you have a plan and you want an army to achieve an agenda tell the soldiers your whole plan,” he said

Holy Ten has also claimed that he is the biggest thing right now and when Winky D saw that, he sought to ride on it and push his agendas behind his back.

People breathe Holy Ten, I am the sensation right now, so when you realise that don’t trick me.

iharare, zwnews, online