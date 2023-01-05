Renowned political and economic analyst Cde Never Maswerasei says his biggest prayer is that if there is to be any oil deposits discovery in Zimbabwe, it should happen after President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his corrupt ZANU PF party are out of power.

He says the current administration under Mnangagwa is soo corrupt that the country may not benefit if oil deposits discovery happen while they are still in power.

“My biggest prayer is that if ever there is going to be any oil discovery in Zim let it happen after Dambudzo and Thieves are out of power.

“Ikabuda iyezvino vanoba yese nevana vavo tikasara tiri worse than zvatiri.

“Nemadiro aanoita mari iyoyi Emmerson hapana chinosara kani, inotengeswa yese kumaChina in advance takati favava. Idi mhondoro dzenyika ino hadzitotinzwa panyaya oyoyi because tanzwa nekutanaurwa,” he says.

Meanwhile, Energy Invictus which is prospecting for oil in Muzarabani is yet to confirm anything amid technical obstacles.

Zwnews