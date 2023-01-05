Zimbabwe business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei has fallen prey to conmen who are reportedly calling members of the public and offering automobiles in exchange for cash to enable delivery of donated goods.
Tagwirei’s company, Sakunda Holdings, has since released a statement warning citizens of the scammers.
Please be warned against conmen calling members of the public from several foreign WhatsApp numbers, including +27 81 009 3248, while purporting to be Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei. The conmen, using images of Mr Tagwirei on their WhatsApp profile pictures, are offering tractors and cars, while requesting targeted victims to send diesel to transport the “donated” vehicles. In some cases, they ask for cash to enable delivery of donated goods.
These acts are clearly meant to scam gullible individuals and tarnish the reputation of Mr Tagwirei and Sakunda Holdings. Please ignore or report these malicious acts to the authorities and safeguard yourselves from becoming victims of fraud.
Be advised that Mr Tagwirei communicates official business through designated representatives from Sakunda Holdings. Any programmes meant to benefit the public are publicised on the organisation’s official platforms and in accredited media.