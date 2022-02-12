Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South has implored to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s party not to lie that people in unplanned settlement of Jacha, Epworth will be given title deeds.

President Mnangagwa who is having a star rally in Epworth today is trying to win the constituency by making a number of promises like giving ‘the squatters’ title deeds.

President Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba even mocked Citizens Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa to come to Epworth and receive his title deeds from Mnangagwa.

However, Zivhu says the ruling party should not mislead people by making false and unrealistic promises.

“Zvimwe taurayi muchiti tinotanba varume, Mwari vanonzwa, Epworth ma Jacha muya munhu onzi une title deeds, musatamba nepfungwa dzavanhu, politicians in Zimbabwe hell is your final destiny,” he says.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa is dating Epworth today.