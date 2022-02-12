President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was in Epworth this afternoon addressed thousands of ZANU-PF supporters where he promised them development in one of the country’s poorest settlements.

President Mnangagwa said his administration is setting up programs to help ease the lives of urban dwellers which include empowerment through the issuance of Title Deeds.

Mnangagwa also reconciled the losing and winning primary election candidates, saying after all, they are both members of Zanu-PF.

He urged party members to embrace those defecting from opposition parties with open arms.

Meanwhile, the President was informed that some are stealing inputs.

He sounded the knell, telling them to desist because they will face the full wrath of the law.

As put by his spokesperson George Charamba, Mnangagwa is the only person in Zimbabwe with prosecution immunity, nobody else.

“Consider yourself warned,” he said.

