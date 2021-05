The Zimbabwe Republic Police has refuted claims attributed to the City of Harare that it is causing congestion in the city.

ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi says congestion in the city is being caused by a number of factors, including, a poor road infrastructure, dysfunctional traffic lights, potholes and violation of road rules by some drivers among a host of other factors.

He added that there is a need to re-plan the city and its road networks.

-Zwnews