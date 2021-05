The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-Alliance) led by Nelson Chamisa is today launching the Tsvaira Zimbabwe Campaign.

The party says the campaign will be rolled out across all branches and in all provinces.

MDC Alliance says the campaign is in line with its vision for ‘a clean city, clean Zimbabwe policies’ and has called on its structures across Zimbabwe to take part in the Campaign set for today, Friday 28 May 2021.

-Zwnews