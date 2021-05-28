The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has with immediate effect stopped the deductions from mining export receipts by the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).

RBZ Governor John Mangudya says the move is meant to reduce bottlenecks.

He said the central bank had been receiving numerous calls from mining exporters on the need to improve the ease of doing business in the sector.

Mangudya said with this pronouncement, exporters of minerals can receive proceeds from their clients without any deductions by MMCZ.

