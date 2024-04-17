President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says the abuse of Information Communications Technology (ICT) is killing the moral fabric of Zimbabwe.

The President while addressing youths at Children’s party in Murambinda this afternoon, warned Zimbabweans that they must not be known for being notorious.

He urged citizens to use social media for good and not to spread bad behavior, instead focus on good behavior.

“The abuse of ICTs decays the moral fabric of Zimbabwe. You must not be known for being notorious.

“Use social media for good and not to spread bad behavior, instead focus on good behavior, tell them ED says no,” said President Mnangagwa.

Zwnews