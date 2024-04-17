In a dramatic turn of events at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City’s Champions League campaign came to an abrupt end as they succumbed to Real Madrid in a tense 4-3 penalty shootout, effectively dashing their hopes of securing a historic double treble. This defeat not only marks the conclusion of City’s journey in this season’s tournament but also quashes their aspirations of becoming the first English team to defend their Champions League title successfully.

The match was decided on penalties after the two teams ended the regular 90 minutes tied 1 all.

With Manchester City’s exit, all English representation in the Champions League quarter-finals has now been extinguished.

Meanwhile, Arsenal faced a devastating exit from the competition at the hands of Bayern Munich in a charged atmosphere at the Allianz Arena. A powerful header from Joshua Kimmich in the 63rd minute, assisted by Raphael Guerreiro, sealed Arsenal’s fate, sending Bayern through to the semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory. Despite a determined effort, Arsenal failed to capitalize on their home advantage in the first leg and fell short in Munich.

For Arsenal, this defeat compounds a challenging week, further denting their ambitions for a potential Premier League-Champions League double. Now out of Europe, they must swiftly regroup and refocus on their domestic campaign, starting with a crucial fixture against Wolves.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, displayed resilience as they progressed to the semi-finals, aiming to salvage their season with a notable Champions League run. Despite a lackluster domestic performance, Thomas Tuchel’s side showcased determination and grit, securing a berth in the semi-finals for the first time since 2020.

As the search for Tuchel’s successor at Bayern intensifies, the manager himself remains a sought-after figure in European football, having achieved semi-final appearances with multiple clubs. The prospect of Tuchel bidding farewell to Bayern with a potential Champions League triumph looms large, with Wembley Stadium hosting the final showdown.