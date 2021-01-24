Chief Marozva of Bikita born Philip Mudhe has died. A family member confirmed his death to news reporters but could not give details on the circumstances surrounding his death. “We haven’t done a number of things that should be done when a chief dies yet,” said the family member.

Government Secretary for Information Nick Mnangwana said, “MASVINGO We have lost Chief Marozva of Bikita(May His Soul Rest in Peace). Condolences to his family, community, friends and the Chiefs Council.”

Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association have also confirmed the death.

They wrote via a social media post:

Popular Bikita Chief & former Senator Marozva is No more. Chief Marozva was the first traditional leader to sponsor COZWVA at its first launch in Bikita when he donated 50×5kg meal meal in 2016 May his soul rest in Peace