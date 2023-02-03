South African sports reporter Melissa Reddy is rumoured to be dating Senegalese football player Sadio Mane.

The couple allegedly started dating in November last year, and are thought to have met during an interview when Mane was playing for Liverpool, the “Irish Sun” reported.

Mane, who has been secretive about his past relationships, has neither confirmed or denied the rumour.

The 30-year-old striker appears to have a penchant for South African beauties and was previously linked to SuperSport anchor Carol Tshabalala.

Mane, who recently joined Bayern Munich, was named African Footballer of Year in 2022, after a season in which he kicked the winning penalty for Senegal as they claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title and repeated the feat when they secured World Cup qualification.

image credits/regionweek.com