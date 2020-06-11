Zimbabwe health authorities announced Thursday that six more returnees who recently traveled from South Africa have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the cumulative figure of Covid19 cases to 320, countrywide.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) said the new cases were recorded in Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland South, with the two provinces recording 3 new cases each.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries has also risen from 46 to 49.

“As at 10 June 2020, Zimbabwe had 320 confirmed cases, including 49 recoveries and four deaths,” MoHCC revealed in its Covid19 update.

Since the beginning of the Covid19 national lockdown three months ago, Zimbabwe has recorded four mortalities from the coronavirus pandemic.

Zwnews