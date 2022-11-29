CHILLSPOT Records co-producer, Tafadzwa “Levels” Kadzimwe, has been accused of turning their Mbare studios into a “slaughter house”.

The 33-year-old’s flirtation with musician Ashley “Sashl” Moyo (23) started sometime in July last year and later developed into a r0mantic affair.

It is said the affair ended because Levels was forcing Sashl to have unprotected s_əx with him.

Shashl disclosed this in her rap_e case against Levels following their separation and leakage of their nud_es and a s_əx tape.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case saying Levels faces rap_e charges as defined in Section 65(1)(9) of the Codification.

“Police are investigating a case involving a Chillspot Records worker alleged to have rap_ed a musician after inviting her to his house sometime in July 2021,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The accused person and the complainant were not yet in a relationship, but were working together in music at Chillspot Records in Mbare.

“On an unknown date in July 2021, the accused was reported to have asked the complainant to pass through his place of residence to take his car since they were using the complainant’s car and they were coming from the studio.

“When they were at the accused’s place, they got inside the house and, while inside the house, they started kiss!ng, at the same time the accused pushed the complainant into his bedroom.

“The complainant stopped kiss!ng and informed the accused that she wanted to get home before curfew time.

“When the complainant was about to leave the bedroom, the accused grabbed the complainant and rap_ed her.

“After the act, the complainant ran away from the scene and went home.

“The matter came to light when the accused person posted some nud_e videos and pictures of him and the complainant on social media.

“The complainant said the reason for sending the nud_es and s_əx tape was because they broke up and this did not go down well with the accused person,” said Insp Chakanza.

Levels hasn’t been arrested as yet.

— HMetro