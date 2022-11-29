Prominent socialite Lorraine Guyo who once made headlines for inviting guys to propose love to her when she posted a video of herself saying ‘Ndinyengeiwo’ says she is single and sad.

Posting on her Facebook page, Guyo said one cannot be single and happy unless they are fools.

While, Guyo became an overnight celebrity after releasing a video clip in which she appeals to men to ask her out for Valentine’s day in 2019, as she was lonely and single, it was reported that she was fired from work.

She later vehemently denied being the lady featured in the video.

And according to Hmetro editor Larry Moyo, Guyo was fired from her job.

Zwnews