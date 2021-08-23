Talented Kwekwe born discjockey and emcee DJ Formula, has paid tribute to the late Zimdancehall crooner Soul Jah Love after he recently completed a 96-minute mixtape for the Ndini Uya-Uya hit maker who passed away early this year.

Speaking to Zwnews in an interview this Monday afternoon, DJ Formula who was born Tonderai Oscar Mpofu some 21 years ago, said he decided to compile a mixtape for the late music icon as a way of posthumously honoring Ngwendeza, as Soul Jah Love was passionately known by his legion of fans.

“You know, the void that was left by Soul Jah Love will be very difficult to fill and that, perhaps, explains why President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa saw it befitting to confer a provincial hero status to him. My love towards Conquering music dates back to the time when he was the in-thing during Chibaba’s lifetime,” he said.

Added Formula:

“Apart from the fact that he was an artist-par-excellence Soul Jah Love and myself share the Mhofu blood and to me he was not only a talented crooner but a brother from another mother. The year 2021 is, indeed a Soul Jah Love Year and this mixtape is posthumously honoring a music star that was plucked away from us untimely”.

Meanwhile, DJ Formula told this publication that he has set his sights on taking his craft to the international community with the entertainment crazy Jamaica being his immediate target.

The trained automotive engineer, who also specializes in an array of fields which include communication and agriculture, said he was looking beyond Zimbabwe and now wants to attract the attention of reggae dancehall/concious music lovers both regionally and globally.

“I think there’s every reason for artists to look beyond the current Covid-19 pandemic and cuddle the digital dispensation through making use of the digital space and various social networking platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and many others to market their stuff. It may look like a fictitious dream but I am already looking forward to making a name internationally. Jamaica has always been my dream destination musically,” he said.

The Midlands-based emcee is contactable on +263774964066.

Zwnews