ZANU-PF National Spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo has echoed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sentiments saying no opposition party will ever rule.

Apparently, Mnangagwa recently vowed that what happened in Zambia in which an incumbent President was unseated by an opposition after election defeat will never happen in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Khaya Moyo has since echoed the same sentiments.

“It’s a pipe dream to ever think that Zimbabwe will be a colony again. Western sponsored opposition parties will never rule this country.

“Our people died for Zimbabwe to be independent; and we shall always guard that jealously. Sanctions should be removed on our sovereign nation!,” he says.

He adds that no right thinking Zimbabwean will ever vote for an opposition party which is financed by imperialists.

“No patriotic, and right-minded Zimbabwean would ever vote for an imperialist-sponsored party. A party which is against the prosperity of our country.

“A party which begged for sanctions to be imposed on Zimbabwe. Some of us stand for the development of our country,” he said.

Moyo adds:

“The reality that those aligned to the opposition deliberately do not want to face, is the simple fact that the New Dispensation has delivered on its promises.

“We have 000s of kms of road construction happening around the country. The economy is on the amends. Vote for Zanu PF2023.”

Zwnews