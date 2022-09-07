CHELSEA’s Champions League winning coach Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by the London based club’s new owners following their 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the ongoing European football club championships.

American owner Todd Boehly has wasted no time in binning the German coach just seven games into the season, and 100 days into his reign since replacing Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League and have made a miserable start to their Champions League campaign, with Tuchel disposed hours after their humbling 1-0 loss in Croatia, his 100th match in charge.

In announcing this shocking development, Chelsea wrote website: