CHELSEA’s Champions League winning coach Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by the London based club’s new owners following their 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the ongoing European football club championships.
American owner Todd Boehly has wasted no time in binning the German coach just seven games into the season, and 100 days into his reign since replacing Roman Abramovich.
Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League and have made a miserable start to their Champions League campaign, with Tuchel disposed hours after their humbling 1-0 loss in Croatia, his 100th match in charge.
In announcing this shocking development, Chelsea wrote website:
“Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel.On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.
As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.
Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.
There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”