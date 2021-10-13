Music producers Fantan, Levels and Damma have avoided prison after the High Court, on appeal, reduced their 6-month jail sentences to suspended 3-month sentences.

The suspension of prison term has been substituted by fines of Z$2,000.

Trio were arrested for hosting a New Year’s Eve gig in Mbare, defying Covid-19 regulations.

During the period in question, it was not allowed to conduct gatherings, music shows, and the like.

However, the trio hosted a huge gig at night in violation of the health protocols.

Zwnews