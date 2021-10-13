President Emmerson Mnangagwa is today expected to officiate at the National Disability Expo.

The Expo which has drawn participants from all the country’s ten Provinces is showcasing exhibits that emphasize the wellbeing of the disabled in the Zimbabwe.

Persons with disabilities represent one of the most marginalised minority groups in the world, hence their needs and concerns are commonly ignored, suppressed and swept under the carpet.

Guided by the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013, the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare is committed to making a significant contribution towards improving the well-being of persons with disabilities and their families in both the rural and urban areas of Zimbabwe.

In so doing, and among other things, the Ministry takes cognisance of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (2006), thereby upholding the principle of social dialogue with persons with disabilities and their families and their representative organisations.

