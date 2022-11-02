Image: Fakaza News

Inno Morolong has taken to her social media to share videos of bruises after allegedly being abused by a partner and Zimbabwean ex-boyfriend and pastor Tapiwa Munyuki.

The star went on to share several graphic videos.

Inno showed off so of the things broken in the house and how she is in pains.

Recall few months back, she shared graphic videos of bruises from a night of alleged violence between her and Tapiwa at a Sandton Hotel in September. She didn’t want to go public with the abuse but she decided she should finally speak out because she needs justice.

“I need justice and maybe other women who have been abused by the same man will also speak out,” she says, adding, “So, we can save the next woman that will be his next victim.”

On the night of the alleged abuse, she says Tapiwa spared no punches.

“He beat me up in front of my friends, then locked me in the hotel bathroom strangling and punching me. He punched me, strangled me, and kicked me,“ she recalls.

Well, now, Inno is facing the same thing and she has evidence to show.

