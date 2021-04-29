The Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance says Local Government minister July Moyo’s appointment of a Local Government Board to run the affairs of local authorities is illegal.

The party says this an attempt by the central government to control local authorities via the back door.

MDC-Alliance says Moyo’s should respect the country’s Constitution and disband the Board.

This statement follows a recent move by Zanu-PF led central government to take charge of local authorities, after accusing them of failing to provide efficient service delivery to residents.

Local authorities, particularly in urban areas are predominantly under opposition parties and have over the years been pitted in fights with central government.

