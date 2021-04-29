The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) on Thursday announced that their official page on macro-blogging platform, Facebook, had been hacked.

According to the country’s football governing body, the hackers did not only change the page’s name to Zimbabwe Football but also went on to post material that was not related to the world’s ‘most beautiful game,’ including a two-hour long video.

Read statement below:

“OUR FACEBOOK PAGE HAS BEEN HACKED! Our Facebook page has been hacked and our administrators have no control over what is being posted on the page as of 29 April 2021. The unfortunate development comes a few days after our page had been verified by Facebook as a source of credible information about local football. Some may have noticed that the page’s name had been changed from Zimbabwe Football Association to just Zimbabwe Football. That was the hackers’ first action when they commenced the takeover process. “We urge all our stakeholders who were following our Facebook page for football content to unfollow the page named Zimbabwe Football and follow our new one, Zimbabwe Football Association. “The hackers have already posted a 2-hour long video, and they will definitely post more content which is not related to the football issues that the page was established for. We sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused to those who have already lost data viewing the hackers’ post.”

Zwnews