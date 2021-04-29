A Judicial Services Commission (JSC) official says some criminals are quickly back in the community because some Zimbabwe Republic Police members are bringing half-baked dockets to courts.

Speaking during a police, public engagement meeting held in Norton yesterday, the JSC representative urged police officers to do their jobs properly, capture information on suspects correctly so as to aid justice delivery.

“The Magistrate only deals with what has been presented to him.

“So if the police have written the docket in a wrong manner, omitting some details the crime becomes minor,” said the representative.

Apparently, the JSC official urged members of the community to make use of suggestion boxes at the courts, saying that provides valuable feedback for them.

Meanwhile, Norton Police Officer in Charge Chuma said they are poorly resourced to be able to discharge their duties effectively.

“We need the community to come in and assist the police through such things as vehicles, fuel and equipment,” said the Officer In Charge.

-Zwnews