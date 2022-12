Image: H Metro

Three children aged 9, 13, and 15 drowned in a shallow pool in Mayambara village, Seke, reports H Metro.

More details are yet to be established, but cases of children drowning in water bodies are getting common in the country, especially during rain seasons.

Apparently, the police is on record calling on parents and guardians to always monitor children when playing especially near or in water bodies.

At times even adults have drowned while to cross flooded rivers.

Zwnews