Image: Mbare Times

Socialite Lorraine Guyo is set to launch her fragrance line “Desire by Lo” early next year, reports Mbare Times.

Guyo said she started learning making perfumes during the covid era but was delaying on going full scale due to other commitments.

Apparently, Guyo made headlines last year when she posted a clip begging men to propose to her.

It was just the Valentine’s Day (Day to celebrate love) when posted a video of herself saying Ndinyengeiwo, thus begging men to propose to her.

Meanwhile, it was alleged that she got fired from her job over the video.

The company she worked for was reported to have alleged that Guyo’s video would bring the name of the organisations into disrepute.

