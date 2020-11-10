Prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s bail hearing is expected to continue tomorrow Wednesday 11 November 2020 at 2:15pm for re-examination of the witness by the State.

Meanwhile, he remains incarcerated at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Apparently, according to one of his lawyers, Doug Coltart, under cross examination, the investigating officer conceded that the only tweet before the court about the NPA consenting to bail for Henrietta Rushwaya does not constitute an offense.

Coltart says the officer insisted the charge is based on another tweet which was surprisingly never placed before the court.

When the case was heard today, Chin’ono challenged his placement on remand in the obstructing the course of justice case, but it was dismissed by Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

The State also opposed bail and called the investigating officer and D.I. Chirape to give evidence.

Chin’ono was out on bail after being arrested on allegations that he tried to incite public violence.

He was re-arrested a week ago for allegedly twitting in contranvention of his bail conditions.

However, Chin’ono’s incarceration and denial to bail is being viewed by many as an act of persecution for having had exposed high level corruption.

