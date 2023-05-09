Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has warned his officials to be very careful when attending functions that are presided over by ZANU PF.

Chamisa says when attending such events, one need to use a very long spoon.

“Never never go to bed with Zpf. It’s dangerous! Maybe just go to dinner but then use a very long spoon. Otherwise, it will end in tears!” He posted.

Chamisa’s sentiments came after Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume attended the national hero’s burial yesterday, presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Apparently, over the years, Chamisa has not been so visible on events that are presided over by President Mnangagwa supposedly for fear of being poisoned.

At one time, late former President Robert Mugabe said Chamisa did not like having tea with him probably for fear of being poisoned.

Chamisa was once a cabinet minister during the inclusive government, he allegedly avoided have tea with Mugabe.

“Chamisa don’t want to have tea with me. Asi pane akaudza Chamisa kuti ndiri muroyi?” Mugabe once implied.

Zwnews