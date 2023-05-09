File image for illustration purpose

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Chisumbanje are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of violating a grave in which a dug out grave was found, with a missing corpse, on 06/05/23 at Musaonyerwa Village.

The violated grave was that of an infant (12 months) who passed on 07/02/23. The missing corpse has not yet been found.

Apparently, ZRP is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a certain house at Dandaro Village, Borrowdale.

Three unknown suspects attacked a man (90) before stealing US$19 000 cash.

And, police in Marondera are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Kudenga Farm on 06/05/23 in which six unknown suspects attacked four security guards before getting away with thirty-six bales of tobacco, a welding machine and a grinder valued at US$20 000.

Zwnews