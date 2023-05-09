Zimbabwe’s internationally acclaimed writer and filmmaker, Tsitsi Dangarembga and her friend, Julie Barnes were acquitted by the High court, and have had their bogus conviction thrown out today in yesterday.

She took a swipe at the magistrate court for allegedly throwing rule of law through the window.

The two were falsely convicted by magistrate Barbara Mateko on an incitement charge when they had a two woman March demanding reforms and my release from prison in July 2020.

The matter was thrown out yesterday by Justice Happias Zhou and Justice Benjamin Chikowero.

Apparently, Zimbabwe’s magistrates courts have allegedly seen a number of opposition politicians, government critics and journalists denied bail on bogus grounds, convicted on false facts and remanded for years on defective charges as a form of political persecution.

The matter was argued by one of Zimbabwe’s senior lawyers, Harrison Nkomo.

Meanwhile, Dangarebga has broken silence after being acquitted:

Zwnews