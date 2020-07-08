A suicide note found in the pockets of a jacket worn by a 65-year-old man from Dete district, in Hwange, who killed himself, has revealed the reason behind the suicide.

In a suicide note addressed to his children, Never Sibanda of Siamateme Village under Chief Nelukoba said he had failed to stay with their mother, Sarah Ncube (47).

The suicide note was reportedly found by police in the jacket which Sibanda was wearing when he hanged himself at the family graveyard.

“Goodbye my children, stay safe. I have failed to stay with your mother. Yours father,” reads the suicide note, according to police papers.

The late Sibanda decided to end his own life on Sunday, and his body was found hanging on a tree located on their family’s graveyard last Monday morning.

The graveyard is located about one kilometre away from their homestead.

Although Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese could not comment on the matter as she was not reachable on her mobile phone, police sources who cannot be named confirmed the incident to state media.

On the other hand, Chief Nelukoba said he was yet to get full details on the matter and expressed worries over a surge in domestic violence cases, with women being accused the abusers.

According to police sources, Sibanda retired to bed with his wife around 9pm on Sunday before he woke up at midnight, telling her that he was failing to sleep and needed to sit outside.

Ncube allegedly did not bother to check on him and she continued sleeping, the state-owned Chronicle reported.

She only noticed in the morning that her husband had not returned to bed.

She then informed other family members who conducted a search and they traced the now deceased’s footprints which led them to the family graveyard where they found his body tied to a rope, hanging on a tree.

A report was then made to the police who retrieved the body.

