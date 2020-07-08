Police in Colleen Bawn, Matabeleland South Province, have arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly killing his neighbour during a dispute over age difference.

Herbert Jamara, who works at Sally Mine in Colleen Bawn had a dispute with Abel Mbomo over their ages, provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele told state media.

Chief Inspector Ndebele said Kudakwashe Dube intervened and Jamara struck him with a brick on the head.

“Kudakwashe Dube was at his home drinking beer with his friends when Jamara arrived and joined them. Jamara then had a misunderstanding with Mr Abel Mbomo over who was older and who had the most strength. Jamara then threatened to assault Mr Mbomo and Dube intervened and rebuked Jamara for his actions,” Chief Inspector Ndebele said.

Jamara then turned on Dube and threatened to assault him.

In a fit of rage, Jamara allegedly went outside and returned shortly with a brick and struck Dube several times on the head before fleeing the scene.

Dube was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The matter was then reported to the police who conducted investigations, leading to the arrest of Jamara.

state media