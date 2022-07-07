Justice Lucy Mungwari of Harare High Court has dismissed bail appeal by opposition MPs Job Sikhaka and Godfrey Sithole.

The Judge said Sikhala, in particular, has heightened propensity to reoffend.

Lawmakers arrested June 16 accused of inciting supporters to commit violence.

At some point, the courts labelled the two as threats to public security.

Apparently, Sikhala and Sithole have complained of being mistreated by prison officers. And some point their lawyers were given hard time when tried to see them.

Sikhala is said to be feeling sick, amid allegations of being denied access to treatment.

Zwnews