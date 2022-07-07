President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed ex VP and ZANU-PF deputy learer Kembo Mohadi’s daughter Mohadi Ambrose as Zimbabwe Electoral Commission -ZEC- commissioner.

Apparently, the new ZEC

Commissioners are:

Catherine Mpofu

Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose

Jane Mbetu Nzvenga

Kudzai Shava

Rosewita Murutare

Shepard Manhivi.

Meanwhile, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said Ambrose’s appointment was “unacceptable.”

“This raises serious conflict of interest issues and goes to the root of the constitutional imperative for ZEC to be independent and non-partisan,” CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said.

“The unacceptable appearance of Zanu PF bias is impossible to shake off in the circumstances.

“Rest assured, we will challenge this as we continue to fight for electoral reforms ahead of the landmark elections in 2023.”

ZEC has faced rigging accusations of doing it for the ruling party Zanu PF’s, however it denies the allegations.

Zwnews