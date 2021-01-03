Zim hip hop musician Desmond ‘Stunner’ Chideme’s mother has died. The singer confirmed his mother’s death to @HMetroCeleb_ saying: “She was generally a healthy person all her life and I don’t remember her ever being sick or hospitalized.”

Details about the cause of death have not been released.

The devastating news comes the same day United States based Zimbabwean preacher Prophet Passion Java also lost his mother.

Prophet Passion Java took to social media to announce the death of his mother, Senator Christine Rambanepasi (MDC-T). She is also mother to Apostle Batsirai Java of ￼Tabernacle Of Grace church. She was unwell for some time.