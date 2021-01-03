PROPHET Passion Java’s mother and legislator, Christine Rambanepasi has died.

She died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare and is said to have been diagnosed with cancer.

She was 65.

Rambanepasi, an MDC Alliance proportional representative MP for Buhera, is also mother to Apostle Batsirai Java.

US-based Passion Java confirmed the sad development on his Instagram page, with an emotional message.

Read his post:

The womb that carried Passion Java. The general that brought forth the prophet. The hands that nursed an enigma, the man and his mission.

The mother that bore me and transported me into this world from the other world has gone back to the one who is above all, the creator of the universe.

As I reminisce even just a few seconds after the happening, I look back to the love and cover she gave me here on earth and looking beyond the curtain of time I see her embracing her maker.

I am touched and I am crushed at the same time, but as a man that understands the spiritual, the Bible says in 1 Thessalonians 4:13

“let not us mourn as those with no hope”

… so I mourn knowing where my dear mother is. She is in heaven and the recesses of my mind I ask … will she dance for Jesus, will she shout hallelujah or in awe is she standing and staring at Jesus?

Its too much to take but I thank God for all has done for my mother. She experienced my growth in the Lord and saw the Lord use me in many countries & the Lord blessed me enough to honour her and reward her for all she did for me plus more although no one can really repay a parent.

She left after living a fulfilled life. Mother I love you and miss you already – REST IN HEAVEN

